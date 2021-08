Basketball

Basketball (F), Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games | Canada-Spain: A quarter through the big door (66-76)

Spain will travel to the quarterfinals of Tokyo 2020 in the best wagon, the one of the first of the group whose prize is to avoid the United States in the quarterfinals, thanks to a victory against Canada (66-76) managed from the defense and aggressiveness that surprised the Americans.

00:01:22, 19 hours ago