Basketball | Bombshell in sight: Gabriel Deck could sign for Barça

The Argentine forward would have been offered to Barcelona a few days ago with the aim of signing for the Barça club for next season. Despite the fact that the negotiations are in a very initial process, both parties would be interested in reaching an agreement and bringing the “Tortoise” back to Europe after his short stint in the NBA. A complicated operation but viable that sets off all the alarms before a new case “Nikola Mirotic”. The team of Jasikevicius He would thus reinforce his squad with one of the best non-North American forwards of the moment.

Gabriel Deck against Barcelona

Image Source: .

Despite the alleged interest of both parties, there are great difficulties for this transfer to be carried out. The main reason is the Argentine contract with OKC Thunder. Deck signed up to the year 2024 with the franchise of Oklahoma, being the decision of the franchise to renew him at the end of each season. The Argentine does not see his future in the league with certainty, and despite the fact that all the squads are still being configured, he knows it’s not a basic piece and it could be traded or cut mid-season.

Endesa League

Bomb at Real Madrid! Deck leaves the team to go to the NBA

04/08/2021 AT 22:03

Another reason is right of first refusal that Real Madrid has with the player. At the end of June, the white team included Deck in the list of players subjected to scoring, as they did with Facundo Campazzo to maintain the rights of both in case they returned to an ACB club. This movement requires by law that Real Madrid can stay with the player if he matches the economic offer proposed by Barça. A case with many edges that Madrid fans already think of yesteryear and that they would not see with good eyes at all.

Gabriel Deck, Fenerbahce-Real Madrid, Euroleague 2020-21

Image Source: .

A summer moved by ‘trading cards’

The Real Madrid and the Barça have starred this summer in a “Trading cards” where Thomas Heurtel and Adam Hanga will play in the capital while Nicolas Laprovittola is already a new culé player. In this way and when the signing of Deck materialized, Barcelona would be able to give a blow of effect and take a player who left the whites before the playoffs to end up playing 10 matches in some Thunder no aspirations at a rate of 3.8 million dollars.

Gaby deck seeks new options outside the NBA and although the player’s salary seems far from being viable for the Blaugrana entity, It is not ruled out that his future goes through playing again in Europe, but this time at the hands of the eternal rival of his former team.

Basketball

Former Blue Adam Hanga signs for Real Madrid

07/23/2021 AT 18:12

Basketball

Real Madrid make the signing of Heurtel official

07/06/2021 AT 10:18