Edward Santana ranked first in the ranking of national reinforcements made by the radio program Cancha Entera y Deportes of LISTÍN DIARIO.

The selection is a complement to the one previously called “Don Virgilio and his 50 Traviesos”, who chose the 50 best for life in the district’s top basketball tournament.

Now we will proceed to choose the 15 best foreign reinforcements.

Santana is a double champion (Bameso 2011 and 2012), years in which he was selected as the Most Valuable Player, in addition to being included in the exclusive special circle of players with averages of 20 points and 10 rebounds in one season.

Apart from two regular series with Los Mina, he has seen action with other teams in the semifinals and finals. He has always averaged double point numbers on his shares in the district superior.

Number two was Amaury Filión, removed from the ranking of the 50 Traviesos since his best performances in the fair were produced as reinforcement. Who will take his place will be announced later.

He was a member of the champion teams Mauricio Báez, Los Mina, Naco and Huellas del Siglo. He left averages of 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Andy Williams is ranked number three. He always averaged double figures in points and won with 4 teams: Villa Francisca 2002, Los Prados 2005, Naco 2006 and Los Mina 2007.

Position number 4 is for José Corporán. He holds the record for the highest assist average when in 2017 he averaged 10.2 per game with El Millón. Accumulate 247 assists (6.3) and 11.3 points per game.

Fifth place went to Eloy Vargas. He has participated in two tournaments and 10 regular series matches. With San Lázaro in 2013 he had averages of 18.5 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. Together with Santana, he is a couple of national reinforcements with double figures in points and rebounds.

