With the reopening of St. Peter’s Basilica and the resumption of masses with the presence of the faithful in Italy, Pope Francis made an appeal on Sunday (17) for people to be responsible in this new phase of facing the new coronavirus (SARS) pandemic -CoV-2).

Pope Francis asked the faithful to respect the health guidelines in the resumption of masses and celebrations

“In some countries liturgical celebrations with the faithful have resumed. In others, the possibility is being evaluated. In Italy, starting tomorrow, Holy Mass with the people may be celebrated. But, please, go ahead with the norms , with the guidelines given to us, to protect the health of each one “, said the Pontiff during the celebration this Sunday.

According to the Vatican, St. Peter’s Basilica will reopen on Monday (18) respecting new standards for both the entry of people and hygiene. The Pontiff will celebrate, starting at 7 am (2 am Brasília time), the mass for the centenary of the birth of Pope John Paul II at the altar dedicated to the now holy Catholic.

The ceremony will not have the presence of pilgrims, but will include the participation of groups of religious who attended the functions of Jorge Mario Bergoglio during the lockdown period. At the end of the Mass, the doors will be reopened for all the faithful.

Entrance will only be allowed after a temperature control of each person and with a limited number of entries at a time, and the use of protective masks is mandatory. Inside the basilica, monitors will guide everyone to keep a safe distance to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In addition, the site – as well as all other public facilities of the Holy See – has undergone major cleaning. St. Peter’s Basilica, as well as the entire city-state, has been closed to visitors since March 8.

