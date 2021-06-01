Basilashvili and Begemann say goodbye to Roland-Garros

06/01/2021

On at 14:30 CEST

The Indian tennis player Rohan bopanna, number 40 of the ATP and the Croatian Franko skugor, number 37 of the ATP fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros in one hour and five minutes by 6-4 and 6-2 to the Georgian player Nikoloz Basilashvili and the german player Andre Begemann, numbers 350 and 106 of the ATP. With this result, Bopanna and Skugor manage to qualify for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

During the match, the winners managed to break the serve 3 times to their rivals, while the losing pair failed to break the serve to their rivals. In addition, Bopanna and Skugor achieved 71% effectiveness in the first serve and took 82% of the service points, while their opponents had a 69% first serve, managing to win 59% of the service points. . Finally, in terms of penalties, the winners did not commit any double faults and the players of the defeated pair made 4 double faults.

During the round of 32 Bopanna and Skugor will face the winners of the match that will face Nicholas monroe Y Francis Tiafoe against Lukasz kubot Y Marcelo melo.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Doubles Masc.) 64 couples face each other. It also takes place from May 30 to June 12 on outdoor clay.