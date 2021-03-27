Basic tips to save on fuel consumption

Unless you have a healthy checking account, it is likely that the fuel consumption be one of those things that you want to optimize to the maximum. And it is that you can always squeeze a little more distance from each deposit. Considering that the price of liquid gold is only increasing, saving a few liters here and there can positively affect your bills at the end of the month.

This is especially true for engines that consume a lot of gasoline (or diesel), but it also applies for the smallest, most efficient and even hybrids.

In this post we will deal with the easiest and relatively simple tips that can save us a little fuel on day-to-day journeys. But if you really want to become a professional slingshot, we have another very detailed companion post.

Check tire pressure

Totally ignored by many drivers, tire pressure can make a surprising difference in terms of fuel economy. This is because a set of tires not fully inflated –or not as they should– offer greater rolling resistance, which means that the engine needs to work harder to keep the vehicle moving. Therefore, check the pressure of these at least once a month and make sure to keep it within the values ​​recommended by the manufacturer.

Keeping the air filter clean

On some occasion we have tried to have a dirty air filter it is really something harmful to the car engine. In addition to the fact that the propellant breathes all the dirt from the outside that enters the cylinders, it negatively affects the performance of the mechanical heart and increases fuel consumption. Usually, manufacturers provide easy access to this element, and if you have the possibility, take a look from time to time to verify that it is still useful.

For check the condition of the air filter, take it – it is usually located on one of the two sides of the engine block – and hold it facing the sun. If you can see the light going through it, fine, it still has miles of life left. If not, it is time to replace it. It is advisable to opt for a reusable filter that, although they are more expensive, can be cleaned regularly without diminishing its performance. And if it is of good quality, the better, since it improves the air flow in the combustion chamber and, therefore, reduces consumption.

Adjust your driving

For some, this can be extremely difficult to do, but if you’re concerned about saving some money, try to drive more like a normal person and less like you’re driving a race car. As speed increases, so does fuel consumption, so instead of driving right to the edge of speed limits, reduce a little and you will be surprised by the results. The key is in stroke the throttle and brake, not kicking them like a badly laid tile.

Because another common bad habit that results in lower fuel consumption is over-revving the engine. Try to do it in moderation and shift gears to a optimum speed, not the lowest (bringing the engine almost to idle always ends up leading to breakdowns as famous as the particle filter). Sure, the engine sounds better and the vehicle feels sportier around 5,000 rpm (3,000 rpm for oil), but it will also consume a lot more fuel.

Take advantage of the slipstream of larger vehicles

If you are a fan of motorsports, surely you have ever heard of the recoil. The concept is explained as the partial vacuum created behind a vehicle that helps reduce air resistance and is often used by the car behind to overtake. How does it relate to practical life? Well, the same principle can be applied to save fuel. Driving behind a larger vehicle decreases air resistance, which will result in better fuel consumption.

This is real science, so the bigger the vehicle in front of you, the better, that is, trucks and vans. However, do not forget to keep a safe distance from them, since a mistake or an unforeseen braking can end really badly. Especially in the case of trucks, as hitting one from behind usually means shaving the windshield. The fuel economy in this scenario is directly proportional to speed Also: the faster you are behind another vehicle, the greater the airflow it will remove.

Do not abuse the air conditioning system

We are aware that in the middle of summer or deep winter, it is impossible not to put the car’s air conditioning system on. But when the temperatures do not become extreme, it is better not to abuse it. If it’s hot outside Roll down the window and turn off the air conditioning; if it’s cold, turn on the heating for a few minutes, then turn it off when you’ve warmed up. The engine will run more relaxed if it does not have to run the system compressor and therefore requires less fuel.

Do not drive

Lastly, the easiest way to save fuel is leave the car at homeand walking or using alternative means of transportation. If you do not live exceptionally far from your place of work, try to go by bicycle when the weather permits.

You can also use public transport, scooters and electric bicycles that are so abundant in big cities or even share expenses with another person who goes to the same place as you. And it is something good for your pocket as well as for your health and that of the environment.

Source: Autoevolution