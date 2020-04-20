LONDON, Apr 20 (.) – Nickel prices climbed to their highest in more than a month on Monday, after the mining company Vale cut its annual production target for the stainless steel ingredient due to the impact of the pandemic of coronavirus.

* At 1125 GMT, benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 2.6% at $ 12,350 per tonne, after earlier rising to its highest level since March 16, at $ 12,440.

* “Vale’s production cut supported the market, but the mine closure is not too new, as we knew some would,” said Daniel Briesemann of Commerzbank. “The negative impact of the virus is more severe for demand and the market could be quite oversupplied this year.”

* Vale, one of the world’s leading nickel producers, lowered its extraction forecast for the metal in 2020 to 180,000-195,000 tons from 200,000-210-000, excluding its unit in New Caledonia, due to the impact of the pandemic.

* Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation also closed a nickel mine in Madagascar, while another major producer, the Philippines, suspended work on some farms to curb the spread of the virus.

* Nickel demand improved slightly in March, thanks to the reopening of the Chinese economy. Despite increasing supply cuts, a . poll showed the nickel market is expected to post a surplus of 89,000 tonnes this year.

* For other base metals, aluminum in the LME fell 1% to $ 1,491.50 a tonne; copper lost 0.5% to $ 5,186; zinc fell 0.4% to $ 1,950; Lead was stable at $ 1,673; and tin rose 0.9% to $ 15,205.

(Additional report by Mai Nguyen; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)