BASIC METALS-Dollar decline boosts base metals, zinc hits 3-year high and copper gains about 1%

National Accounts 1Q; US futures, stocks advance: Chile Today

(Bloomberg) – U.S. futures and global stocks are on the rise as optimism that economic openings will boost growth offset concerns over rising coronavirus cases in parts of Asia. The yield on 10-year Treasuries is down, the Bloomberg Dollar index falls, and emerging market currencies are advancing. Copper heads to record on long-term supply outlook concerns. Central Bank publishes first-quarter national accounts figure at 8:30 am on its website. The average number of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg forecast that the economy grew 0.5% y / y in Q1. CLP fell 2.3% and closed at 716.79 / USD, while the S&P Ipsa plummeted 9.3% ; read here Inside Andes, other FX columns and Chile Renta Fija weekly newsletter. Listen to the Bloomberg Daybreak podcast in Spanish 59.7% of people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 49.3% have both doses. The Ministry of Health announced that as of Wednesday, the curfew hours will begin at 10 p.m. All events in local time. At 7:07 a.m., this was the performance of the main indices: Yield Treasures 10 years -0 .5bp at 1.64% EUR + 0.5% vs USD at 1.2209 Active copper contract + 1.1% at $ 4.765 WTI crude futures + 0.5% at $ 66.58 Bloomberg Commodities Index + 0.8% S & P 500 Futures + 0.3% STOXX Europe 600 + 0.4% Shanghai SE Composite + 0.3% INTERNATIONAL: Conflict in the Middle East: Joe Biden told Benjamin Netanyahu that he would support a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas after days of calling Calm, but not publicly calling for an end to the conflict This puts pressure on both sides to end a crisis in which activists have fired more than 3,100 missiles and Israel has devastated Gaza At least three more projectiles were launched last night from south of the Lebanon to IsraelArgentina suspended its beef exports for 30 days to contain inflation that is approaching 50% per year The Government will determine a set of emergency measures for the sector Peru’s presidential candidate Pedro Castillo added a tax on copper sales to his political platform, reflecting the initiative of Chile, which plans taxes of up to 75% NEWS: Politics turns against copper mining in ChileChile assets fall after tough official defeat in electionEvelyn Matthei withdraws presidential candidacy in Chile: TVNRipley cancels plans to sell bonds abroad: FitchInitiative to tax copper se Extends from Chile to Peru Rate curve will continue to rise after election: Chile Fixed income Property rental start-up Houm achieves USD8m in financing round: MercurioRiesgo country of Chile rises to maximum since the end of March due to election result: Third TO BE PENDING: In Chile: 8 : 30am: Q1 GDP; its T. 3.8%% m / m; previous 6.8% 8:30 am; 1T current account balance; its T. USD150m, previous USD503m International: 8:30 am: US starts construction April; its T. 1.7m, previous 1.74m Fed Schedule: 11:05 am: Kaplan (Dallas) participates in Atlanta Fed financial markets conference, with Bostic (Atlanta) as moderator This week: May 19: Fed minutes Relevant agendas: South America USA Mexico Brazil Europe CLOSE : EXCHANGE RATE: CLP -2.3% to 716.79 per dollar COUNTRY RISK: + 0.5bps to 60.61 basis points CLP vs 2-year Chamber -0.3bps at 1.65% UF vs 2-year Chamber stable at – 1.4% 2026 BTU rate -1bp to -0.14% 2-year inflation breakvens -0.3bp to 3.088% More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source . © 2021 Bloomberg LP