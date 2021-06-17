BASIC METALS-Copper sinks to 2-month low on dollar strength

LONDON, Jun 17 (.) – Copper prices fell Thursday to their lowest level in two months after the Federal Reserve advanced its expectations of raising interest rates, causing the dollar to rise and weaken. demand for metals.

* At 1043 GMT, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.9% at $ 9,481 a tonne after sinking to $ 9,415, the lowest since April 23.

* Stock prices have also been affected by plans by China, the main consumer, to release industrial metals from its domestic reserves to curb rising commodity prices.

* “The trigger for prices has been the Fed and the Chinese saying they will launch copper … and zinc into the market,” said consultant Robin Bhar. “The Fed indicated that they may have to raise rates earlier than they originally anticipated and that has dealt a hit to gold and metals as well.”

* The Fed noted that policy changes, including raising interest rates and finalizing bond purchases, may occur earlier than expected.

* That pushed the dollar to its highest level in two months, making commodities traded on the greenback more expensive and less attractive to holders of other currencies.

* China is the world’s leading consumer of metals and a major release of its inventories could significantly change the balance of global supply and demand.

* LME guaranteed copper stocks rose to 132,125 tonnes, a one-year high.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen, Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)