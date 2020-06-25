By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Jun 25 (.) – Copper prices rose on Thursday, bucking the trend to search for safe assets in other financial markets, as an increase in coronavirus cases fueled fears of mine closings and shortages of the input.

* At 1050 GMT, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 0.6% at $ 5,900 per tonne. The metal has recovered 35% from the 45-month low to which it fell on March 23.

* The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) is closed for a holiday Thursday and Friday.

* A third worker at Chile’s state mining company Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, died amid the country’s coronavirus epidemic, the company’s union federation reported Wednesday.

* Although copper often weakens with sales of risky assets, it was moving in the opposite direction to that of the world stock markets, which sank to lows of more than a week due to the increase in COVID-19 contagions. and following an IMF warning of a drop in the world economy.

* Copper prices were also supported by the reduction of the LME’s on-warrant inventories to minimums since January, according to data from the operator published on Thursday. Stocks have shrunk by more than half in the past month.

* In China, warehouse copper inventories followed by ShFE fell for the sixth consecutive week to their lowest level in more than 17 months.

