BASIC METALS-Copper rises driven by US data, progress limited by new quarantines

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) – Copper rose on Friday as optimism about economic growth in the United States encouraged purchases of the industrial metal, but the increase in cases of coronavirus, new measures to contain the virus and the slowness of vaccinations in the euro zone they limited progress.

* At 1155 GMT, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.6% at $ 8,924 a tonne. The price has fallen about 7% since last month when it reached $ 9,617, a 9 1/2 year high.

* “We are in a period of consolidation, not necessarily due to fundamentals,” said Carsten Menke, analyst at Julius Baer.

* “The overall assessment of risk in the financial and commodity markets appears to have changed due to the increase in COVID cases in continental Europe.”

* The number of Americans filing new jobless claims fell to a one-year low last week, a powerful boost to an economy that could see stronger growth as the public health situation improves.

* European nations, including France, Switzerland and Norway, have tightened restrictions to address the rise in coronavirus cases.

* Copper stocks in warehouses registered with the LME total 123,800 tons, increased by 65% ​​since the end of February.

(Report by Pratima Desai; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)