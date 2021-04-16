BASIC METALS-Copper rises and heads for highest weekly gain since February

LONDON, Apr 16 (Reuters) – Copper rose on Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly rise in two months, following strong economic data from the United States and China that pushed global stocks to near record levels and after several Investment banks forecast higher prices for the metal.

* However, the figures for China, the largest consumer of metals, were mixed, as factory activity grew strongly but below forecasts and is expected to slow down.

* At 1218 GMT, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.4% at $ 9,320.50 a ton, up 4% on the week and close to the February peak in February. $ 9,617, its strongest level since 2011.

* “The Chinese data is really good at first glance … the momentum has cooled to a certain extent,” said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.

* Optimism in equity markets was supporting metals, and strong demand during the second quarter, China’s traditional construction season, could lift copper further in the near term, but prices would fall later in the year. year, he added.

* China’s economy grew a record 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter, but expansion is expected to moderate later this year. Industrial production slowed in March to 14.1%.

* Goldman Sachs this week raised its 12-month target for copper to $ 11,000 a tonne, while Citi recommended that clients take bullish exposure to copper over the next several weeks.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson, additional reporting by Mai Nguyen. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)