BASIC METALS-Copper rises after Fed chief pledge to keep rates low

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Jun 23 (.) – Copper prices rose on Wednesday on stronger investor sentiment after the chairman of the Federal Reserve promised to keep US interest rates low to boost economic recovery.

* At 1030 GMT, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.4% at $ 9,339.50. The benchmark fell 8.6% last week, its biggest weekly drop since March 2020, on fear that US monetary policy would soon tighten.

* “After the dramatic drops last week, this could be a good entry level if you are an investor or a consumer,” said independent consultant Robin Bhar.

* “I suspect that over the next few months we will consolidate laterally. Perhaps that is the mantra of the summer: buy the dips, sell the rallies and then reassess how things are developing in the future.

* Bhar said it was positive that prices stayed above $ 9,000 last week, a technical level marking a long-term uptrend, but a break below could send prices down another $ 1,000.

* Fed Chairman Jerome Powell assured markets on Tuesday that interest rates would not rise too quickly based solely on fears of coming inflation.

* In China, the most traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 2% at 68,480 yuan ($ 10,562.36) a tonne.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)