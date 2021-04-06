BASIC METALS-Copper rises after closing of Chilean borders

Bloomberg

Quarantine in Bogotá; S&P futures fall, crude rises: Colombia Today

(Bloomberg) – S&P futures point to negative open suggesting that the rally that took the indicator to an all-time high could come to a halt amid new block deals related to the implosion of Archegos Capital Management. European stocks rise to a record after reopening of markets in the region after the holiday. Yield on 10-year Treasuries falls. The Bloomberg Dollar Index and emerging currencies advance. Oil is recovering pending talks on the reactivation of the Iranian nuclear agreement.In Colombia, Bogotá dawns with the news that it will be in total closure this Saturday, Sunday and Monday, after the increase in coronavirus infections. Mayor Claudia López said in a video on Twitter that next Tuesday it will be evaluated whether the restrictions will be reimposed the following weekend. In addition to the measures imposed at the national level and that include curfews at night, this additional measure will be taken in territories with growth greater than 15% in ICUs, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said on Twitter. Annual inflation slowed less than expected to 1.51% in March, compared to a median expectation of 1.45% from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg and compared to 1.56% in February. The central bank’s specific goal is 3%. In monthly terms, consumer prices rose 0.51%. The Ministry of Health published a draft resolution in which it seeks to allow the purchase of vaccines by the private sector. The doses may not be marketed and must be free for those who receive the immunization, according to the proposed regulation. Deputy Minister of Finance, Juan Alberto Londoño, said that the government’s wealth tax proposal will fall on individuals and not on companies. and that the intention is that the lien is temporary. The government is expected to present the tax reform to Congress this week. The peso began the week returning to the path of losses from previous days, with a fall of 0.3% to 3,674 per dollar. Until April 4, Colombia had a total of 2,409,085 doses applied and 402,200 second doses accumulated. Yesterday, 10,190 new cases of coronavirus were reported and 199 deaths were registered, according to data from the Ministry of Health. With this, the number of total confirmed cases rose to 2,456,409 and the deaths reached 64,293.Colombia ranks twelfth in the world in total cases of contagion, surpassed by the US, Brazil, India, France, Russia, and the United Kingdom. , Italy, Turkey, Spain, Germany and Poland, according to data from Johns Hopkins. In terms of deaths, the country ranks eleventh. According to Bloomberg calculations: Cases + 0.4% vs + 0.4% moving average 7 days Deaths + 0.3% vs + 0.3% moving average 7 days Positivity tests 24 , 1% vs 21.8% moving average 7 days All events in local time INTERNATIONAL: Iran and the United States will participate during the day in negotiations with the EU, Russia and China in Vienna to find a way to reactivate the 2015 nuclear agreement No There will be direct talks between the two countries, and negotiations are expected to be long and difficult President Joe Biden’s economic agenda received a boost when Senate parliamentary procedures expert Elizabeth MacDonough ruled that Democrats could enact another settlement package this year. In simple terms, this means more bills can be passed without Republican support this year The tax issue is an important aspect of Biden’s $ 2.25 trillion plan, and is expected to undertake pharmaceutical and technological companies are the most affected by the proposed changes Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in favor of a global minimum for corporate tax of 21% TO BE PENDING: In Colombia: 10am: Exports FOB Feb; its T. US $ 3,093m, previously US $ 2,595m Auctions: 9:30 am: COP250,000 million short-term TES Expansion operations include 91-day repos for COP3.5 trillion and 30-day repos for COP1 trillion This week: April 7: ANIF event on tax reform, where Minister Carrasquilla participates; agenda here April 8: Consumer Confidence Tax Reform Radiation in Congress International: US Macro Data Not Released Until April 7 Fed Agenda: 1:30 pm: Barkin (Richmond) Speaks at Event This Week: April 5-11: Meetings Spring International Monetary Fund and World Bank (virtual, details here) April 8: Peru meeting rates Relevant agendas: South AmericaUSA, MexicoBrazilEurope Eight Venezuelan soldiers die in combats on the Colombian border World economy will grow strongly, with the risk of divergences Davivienda PMI Manufacturing Colombia 52.4 vs 50.2 in Feb. Colombia will impose tax. personal assets, not companies: Londoño COMMENT: Banco de Bogotá comments on the expectation that the Government files the long-awaited tax reform before Congress, which would include adjustments to the base of products to which VAT is applied, an expansion of the base of natural persons who declare income, the conversion to permanent of the wealth tax for natural persons and perhaps high pension taxes “For now, all this information is derived from the presentations that the Government has been making to socialize the points of the reform, but that it is not entirely official, ”analysts led by Camilo Pérez write in a report“ For now, political support for it is divided, even with some of the political parties that usually accompany the Government, staying on the sidelines. of the less popular proposals, such as the VAT ”“ In any case, past experiences regarding the processing of tax reforms in Congress is favorable, with more or less successful tax adjustments, but that in general have met the minimum necessary to maintain the sustainability of public finances “PREVIOUS CLOSURE: For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. © 2021 Bloomberg LP