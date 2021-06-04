BASIC METALS-Copper rebounds on opportunity purchases after steep decline

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Jun 4 (Reuters) – Copper prices rebounded on Friday on opportunity buying, following a decline the previous day triggered by fears that strong US economic data would push for tighter monetary policy.

* At 1010 GMT, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.8% at $ 9,870 a tonne, after plummeting as much as 3.8% the day before.

* The metal hit a record high of $ 10,747.50 in May, fueled by optimism about the global economic recovery and new demand from green markets.

* “Today it is rebounding due to the search for low prices. The general attitude remains positive towards industrial metals and raw materials in general,” said analyst Carsten Menke from Julius Baer in Zurich.

* “The fundamentals for industrial metals are good, but expectations have been excessive as to where prices should be based in the fundamental context.”

* In China, prices fell to their lowest level in almost six weeks. The most traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost as much as 3.6% to 70,470 yuan ($ 11,001) a tonne.

* After the number of new requests for unemployment assistance in the United States during the past week was lower than expected, the market awaits the non-farm payroll report for clues on the economic recovery and if the Federal Reserve will withdraw the stimulus .

* The advance of prices in the metal market was contained by a firmer dollar, which remained near a three-week high, which made raw materials more expensive for holders of other currencies.

* To view base metal futures prices:

– COPPER

– LEAD

– TIN

– NICKEL

– ALUMINUM

– ZINC

(Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)