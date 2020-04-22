(Updated with closing prices in London)

LONDON, Apr 22 (.) – Copper rose on Wednesday as big miners warned they will cut production due to restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic, and after financial markets stabilized after two days of chaos due to the collapse of oil prices.

* Three-month benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 1.9% to $ 5,124.50 a tonne at 1620 GMT, after sinking nearly 3% on Tuesday.

* Prices of metal used in power grids and construction fell to their lowest level in four years from $ 4,371 in March as the coronavirus spread, but had rebounded to $ 5,248 on Monday due to a gradual outflow. of quarantines in China, the world’s largest consumer of raw materials.

* “There is definitely more confidence in the market,” said Colin Hamilton, an analyst at BMO. “China does not have a bright picture, but it is fine … and we are seeing more positive signs from the supply side.”

* But supply halts could ease before demand recovers, so copper prices could fall, although they are unlikely to break through the $ 4,400 threshold again, Hamilton said.

* Chilean miner Antofagasta cut its capital expenditures for the year and said its copper production would reach the lowest range in its guidance of between 725,000 and 755,000 tonnes.

* Meanwhile, Canadian miner Teck Resources reported a sharp drop in its quarterly profits and said it would suspend all operations at its Antamina copper deposit in Peru.

* Among other base metals, aluminum rose 1.8% to $ 1,517.50 a tonne; zinc lost 0.5% to $ 1,901.50; nickel dropped 2% to $ 11,950; lead gained 0.2% to $ 1,669; and tin rose 0.6% to $ 14,850.

* To view base metal futures prices:

– ZINC (Report by Peter Hobson; additional report by Mai Nguyen. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)