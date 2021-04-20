BASIC METALS-Copper operates close to a maximum of 10 years before stock markets decline

LONDON, Apr 20 (Reuters) – Copper prices were trading just below 10-year highs on Tuesday, while the surge in coronavirus cases knocked stocks out of record highs, but strong demand and strong demand are expected. tight supplies drive more earnings for the metal.

* At 1156 GMT, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.26% at $ 9,400 a tonne after climbing to $ 9,483, the highest level since February 25.

* Global stocks were lower on rising sovereign bond yields and rising COVID-19 cases globally, prompting investors to question soaring equity valuations.

* The dollar fell to its lowest level in seven weeks in early trading, supporting metals by making them cheaper for non-US buyers, before recovering.

* “Treatment charges that refineries demand from mining producers to refine (copper) concentrate have collapsed,” analysts at Commerzbank said.

* “It is a clear sign that refineries are having difficulties in securing supply (…) bottlenecks in the supply of concentrates are likely to provide further support to the price of copper,” they added.

* After a rebound in commodity prices, China’s Ministry of Industry said it would take steps to stabilize and more closely monitor commodity markets.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson, additional reporting by Mai Nguyen. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)