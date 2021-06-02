BASIC METALS-Copper falters on dollar strength and lower demand from China

By Zandi Shabalala

LONDON, Jun 2 (Reuters) – Copper prices fell on Wednesday on concerns about a drop in demand from China, the world’s main consumer of the input, and a firmer dollar that made the metal less attractive.

* At 1050 GMT, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.4% at $ 10,207 a tonne, trading within a narrow range.

* “Investors are becoming more cautious, and that is presumably triggering profit-taking,” said Wenyu Yao, an analyst at ING. He added that the return of the dollar index to levels above 90 made the macro market dynamics less favorable for copper.

* The Yangshan copper premium fell to $ 28.50 a ton, its lowest level since February 2016, signaling weakening demand for imported metal in China amid high copper prices.

* Threats to supply from Sunday’s presidential election in Peru and strikes at BHP’s Escondida and Spence mines in Chile and Vale’s Sudbury mines in Canada have supported prices.

* Overall, higher projected demand for copper due to the global move toward a low-carbon economy coupled with an expected weak supply response is seen as the trigger for future prices to remain high, analysts say.

* The dollar strengthened after hitting a five-month low, as a rebound in US manufacturing kept bets alive for a faster normalization of Federal Reserve policy. A high dollar makes raw materials more expensive for holders of other currencies.

(Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen; edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)