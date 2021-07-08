BASIC METALS-Copper falls after Fed minutes confirming schedule of reduction of bond purchases

LONDON, Jul 8 (.) – Copper prices fell on Thursday after the Federal Reserve confirmed earlier than expected plans to tighten monetary policy earlier than expected.

* At 1100 GMT, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.6% at $ 9,303 a tonne.

* The Fed’s plans, which would reduce liquidity in the market, have helped push metal prices back from the record high of $ 10,747.50 they hit in May.

* The Fed’s shift to a more aggressive stance was signaled at its June policy meeting, pushing the dollar higher and making commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

* China raised expectations that it could ease monetary policy to support its economy, which, according to Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen, was interpreted by the market as a sign of weakness in the world’s top metals consumer.

* Total copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses are at their highest level in more than a year at 212,575 tonnes.

* The LME spot contract is discounted by $ 33 per ton from the three-month price, which indicates a large supply.

