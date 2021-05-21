BASIC METALS-Copper backs down on fears of China measures on prices

By Eric Onstad

LONDON (Reuters) – Copper prices declined on Friday amid some profit-taking and some investors worried about threats from China, the world’s leading consumer of the copper, to curb the rise in commodity prices.

* At 1015 GMT, three-month copper London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.3% at $ 10,019 a tonne and was down 2.1% for the week.

* Last week, the benchmark hit a record high of $ 10,747.50, but now the contract was on track for its biggest weekly decline since January after climbing with gains close to 40% since the beginning of the year.

* “It is the potential risk of price caps from the Chinese authorities that appears to be the catalyst for the trend reversal this week,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

* “It could be argued that the turnaround was delayed. The market had almost turned vertical in the last month, so it looks like we are entering a consolidation phase at this point.”

* Hansen argued that a new phase of the correction could bring LME copper to around $ 9,600 a tonne.

* China said on Wednesday that it will strengthen its management of supply and demand for raw materials to curb “unreasonable” price increases and prevent them from being passed on to consumers.

* The June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 1.2% lower at 71,980 yuan ($ 11,189.01) a tonne.

