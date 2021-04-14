BASIC METALS-Aluminum hits multi-year highs due to supply concerns; copper advances

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Apr 14 (Reuters) – Aluminum prices rose to their highest level in nearly three years on Wednesday on concerns about supplies from China, where authorities are cracking down on energy-intensive industries to curb carbon emissions.

* At 1036 GMT, benchmark aluminum on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1% at $ 2,315 a tonne. The metal reached $ 2,323.50 earlier, the highest since June 2018, representing an increase of more than 15% since the beginning of this year.

* Three-month copper on the LME, meanwhile, was up 1.2% at $ 9,009 a ton.

* Aluminum capacity fears after Inner Mongolia announced plans to reduce energy consumption, “said ING’s Wenyu Yao. The analyst added that if others followed, capacity would be severely limited at a time of strong growth in the demand.

* The Chinese city of Baotou in Inner Mongolia recently ordered the closure of some industrial and power production plants in an effort to meet energy consumption targets for the first quarter.

* Chinese cities and regions are under pressure to curb energy use as China aims to peak carbon emissions by 2030. Energy can account for 30% to 40% of smelting costs of aluminum.

* Citi analysts expect aluminum demand to increase 6.4% this year to almost 68 million tons and 4.6% in 2022 to almost 71 million tons. His forecast is for a surplus of 720,000 tonnes this year and a deficit of 590,000 tonnes in 2022.

