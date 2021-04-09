Basic Effects Will Drive Emerging Expansion: Graph

(Bloomberg) – Annual growth in emerging markets this year will be driven by large basic effects, according to calculations by Bloomberg Economics. Let’s take Peru as an extreme example: even if the growth of the economy does not exceed its level of the fourth quarter of 2020, the country’s gross domestic product would still expand this year by more than 11%. These basic effects will contribute at least 1 percentage point in Russia, where the 2020 contraction was small, and up to 10.6 points in India.

Original Note: Emerging-Market Growth Boosted by Base Effects This Year: Chart

