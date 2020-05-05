During the last week of April and in the midst of a pandemic, most of the basic vendors such as tortillas, beans, eggs, sugar and corn flour sold the products with prices that exceeded the national average. Read: Stocks fall for fear of new EU-China trade war

According to Profeco, in the case of tortillas, 50.9 percent of tortillas nationwide charged a kilo above the average, which is 15.9 pesos.

The products of the basic basket suffered an increase in formal and informal shops. Photo: Agencia Reforma

The same happened in the department stores, where 65.4 percent of the establishments exceeded the average price of 11.5 pesos, although only in the Valley of Mexico.

Data on pinto beans reveal that 58.8 percent of vendors nationwide and 74.1 percent in the Valley of Mexico sold at prices equal to or above the national average, which is 36.4 and 37.1 pesos, respectively.

In the case of the May flower bean, the phenomenon was registered nationwide, where 52.4 percent of the vendors sold more expensive, that is, above 32.6 pesos.

The Profeco report indicates that the white and red egg was sold at a price above the national average in Mexico City and its metropolitan area, in 52.5 and 61.3 percent of the establishments, respectively.

In addition, 72.8 percent of vendors nationwide and 84.4 percent in the Valley of Mexico traded above-average brown sugar.

In the case of refined sugar, the same phenomenon occurred in 59.5 percent of stores nationwide, and in 54.4 percent in the central area.

57.4 percent of the vendors in the country and 66 in Mexico City sold the kilogram of Maseca corn flour at higher prices.