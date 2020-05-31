A slight increase presented the products of the basic basket Mexican after phase two of the COVID-19 pandemic was declared. Read: Companies define business reopening strategy

According to data from the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) published this Sunday, the products with slight increases were: omelette, beans, eggs, sugar, white corn and corn flour (kg).

In its report of the Who’s Who program in the prices of the products of the basic basket that were analyzed from May 8 to 14 and from May 15 to 21, 2020, Profeco reported the current prices of the products most used by Mexicans .

Read: Secretary of Energy gives millionaire contract … to compadre

Read: Wallet: so you can organize your expenses and income

1. Omelette

In tortillerías, tortillas were offered nationwide at an average price of $ 16.00 from May 8 to 21, and 53% of establishments registered above-average prices. In self-service stores, the average price of the omelette from May 8 to 14 was $ 11.6 and from May 15 to 21 it was $ 11.8. 65% of the establishments register prices equal to or below the average.

Tortillas price. Source: PROFECO

Before phase two, the price of a kilo of tortilla stood at an average of $ 15.6 and after phase two that occurred on March 23, 2020, the price of this food increased by up to $ 16.3.

2. Bean

In prices of beans in its presentation of 900 grams it was sold from May 8 to 14 for $ 37.9 and from May 15 to 21 it was offered for $ 38.2. 67% of the establishments registered prices above the average.

Bean prices. Source: PROFECO

The black bean in its 1 kilo presentation sold from May 8 to 21 at an average price of $ 36. 70.4% of the establishments register prices equal to or below the average.

The May flower bean in its presentation of 1 kilo in bulk had an average price of May 8 to 14 of $ 31.0 and from May 15 to 21 it sold for $ 32.2.

After the phase two declaration, beans had a marked increase from April 23 to May 4, going from $ 32.6 to $ 39.1.

3. Egg

White eggs were offered at a national average of 37.7 from May 8 to 21, and 55.6% of establishments registered below-average prices.

White egg prices. Source: PROFECO

The red egg in its one-kilo presentation cost $ 40.2 from May 8 to 14, and from May 15 to 21 it averaged $ 39.5.

Red egg prices. Source: PROFECO

After phase two, the price of a kilo of white egg had a high increase, going from $ 34.1 on March 2, 2020 to 42.5 (approx.) On March 25, 2020. However, the price stabilized and managed to drop up to 37.5.

Similarly, the red egg also had a punctual increase going from costing $ 40.3 on March 2, 2020 to 45.3 (approx.) On March 25. Then it had a gradual decline reaching $ 38.6.

4. Egg to 18 pieces

The 18-piece egg has a national average of $ 42.4 from May 8 to 21. 56% of the establishments register prices below the average price.

Price white egg to 18 pieces. Source: PROFECO.

The 18-piece red egg averaged the week-to-week price of May 8-14 from $ 45.2, and from May 15-21 it rose to $ 44.5. 61.8% of the establishments register prices above the average.

Red egg prices. Source: PROFECO

This product had its maximum price on March 25 with a price of 47.3, however it dropped to an average price of 42.0.

5. Sugar

In the price of sugar in its presentation of one kilo, Profeco registered a national average price from May 8 to 14 of $ 26.2 and from May 15 to 21 of $ 26.1. However, 72.3% of the establishments register prices equal to or above the average.

Sugar price 1kg. Source: PROFECO.

For refined sugar in its one-kilo presentation, Profeco averaged $ 30.5 from May 8-14, and $ 30.6 from May 15-21. 69% of the establishments register prices equal to or above the average.

After phase two was declared, the kilo of sugar went from $ 30.2 to 31.2 (approx.). The kilo of refined sugar went from $ 23.0 to $ 26.7.

6. White corn

The price of kilo white corn had an average price of $ 6.7 in the second week of May 2020, and in the third week of May 2020 it cost $ 6.8.

Corn prices. Source: PROFECO.

The highest price was on April 2 costing $ 6.7 the first week of April and then went to $ 6.3 in the third week of May.

7. Corn flour

In the price of corn flour per kilogram, it was priced at $ 15.6 in the week of May 8 to 14, and in the week of May 15 to 21 it cost $ 15.5, which went from cost 15.5 on March 2, 2020 at $ 16.0 on April 22.

Corn flour price 1kg. Source: PROFECO.

These prices are according to the Federal Consumer Prosecutor (Profeco) and on their visits to shops during the period from May 8 to 21. The comparison in prices was made taking into account prices from March 2, 2020 to May 21, 2020.

.