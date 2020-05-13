The rise in prices of the basic basket during the quarantine has been constant, with increases of over 60 percent in some products, accused the National Alliance of Small Merchants (ANPEC), when presenting the results of its weekly monitoring. Read AMLO: tomorrow will announce a plan to return to ‘new normal’

The products that have risen the most between March 20, when the health contingency began and May 6, were chili, with an increase of 62.5 percent, going from 40 to 65 pesos per kilo; onion, which increased 59.09 percent; and the tomato, with an increase of 45.45 percent when going from 33 to 42 pesos per kilo.

Other foods that had important increases were orange, in 33.33 percent more when going from 15 to 20 pesos per kilo; the potato, which increased 25 percent from 24 to 27 pesos per kilo; and avocado, which grew 15.38 percent from 65 to 75 pesos per kilo.

Likewise, cooking oil became more expensive 15.38 percent; the egg, 10.53 percent from 38 to 43 pesos per kilo; the ham of leg 9.38 percent; and cans of tuna, 6.25 percent.

Regarding inedible products, those that increased the most in price were laundry soap, which rose 10.34 percent; the spray disinfectant, which increased 8.97 percent; the toilet paper that increased 8.33 percent in the presentation of four rolls, and the chlorine, which had an increase of 7.14 percent when going from 14 to 15 pesos per liter.

The Alliance also pointed out an increase in the cost of mouthguards at five pesos on average and of antibacterial gel, which is sold at an average of 79 pesos per half liter.

“# QuédateEnCasa has experienced moments of shortages as a result of panic purchases that caused speculation and a disproportionate rise in prices, undermining purchasing power. Speculating is illegal; under current conditions, criminal,” said Cuauhtémoc Rivera, president of ANPEC.

He added that complaints on social networks have been an effective weapon for com

