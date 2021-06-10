Basel Committee launches consultation on bank exposure to cryptocurrencies

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) has proposed that banks face stricter capital requirements with respect to Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies.

On Thursday, June 10, it was announced that the Basel Committee decided to launch an initial public consultation with banks to submit their proposals on addressing their exposures to cryptocurrencies.

For this, the banks will be able to submit their comments until next September 10.

Justification of the query

The BCBS justifies its proposal by noting that the banking sector faces higher risks that stem from cryptocurrencies.

Among the risks indicated by the Basel Committee, the following stand out: the role of crypto in money laundering, reputational issues and price volatility, which could generate defaults.

Stablecoin regulation

To this end, the Basel Committee, has divided cryptocurrencies into two large groups:

Group 1 cryptocurrencies– They meet a set of classification conditions and as such are eligible for treatment under the existing Basel Framework (with some modifications and additional guidance). These include certain traditional tokenized assets and stablecoins.

Group 2 cryptocurrencies: are those, like Bitcoin, that do not meet the classification conditions. Since these pose additional and greater risks, they would be subject to a new conservative prudential treatment.

Altcoin

The official statement states:

“While bank exposures to cryptocurrencies are currently limited, continued growth and innovation in cryptocurrencies and related services, along with increased interest from some banks, could raise concerns about global financial stability and risks to the banking system in the absence of a specific prudential treatment ”.

Bank

More queries can be made

This initial public consultation, which follows a discussion paper published in December 2019, will allow the work to continue with the added benefit of incorporating comments from external stakeholders:

Read more

Given the rapidly evolving nature of this asset class, the Committee believes that developing policies for cryptocurrency exposures is likely to involve more than one consultation. This initial public consultation, which follows a discussion paper published in December 2019, will allow the work to continue with the added benefit of incorporating comments from external stakeholders. ”

cryptocurrency regulation

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervisiona is the body in charge of the worldwide prudential regulation of banks and, in particular, their solvency, and it is chaired by Pablo Hernández de Cos, president of the Bank of Spain.

In turn constitutes the main international forum for cooperation in banking supervision.

The post Basel Committee launches consultation on bank exposure to cryptocurrencies was first seen on BeInCrypto.