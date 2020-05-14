You were one of those who saw the movies or, better yet, those who read the books, because we have excellent news for you. The incredible demigod story is back, but not in the form of a sequel to the two productions of 2010 and 2013, now that the House of the Mouse owns Fox, Disney confirms ‘Percy Jackson’ series, This has been confirmed by the author of the books, who has given more details.

The son of a human mother and a father who happens to be Poseidon (Greek god of the seas), young Përcy realizes that Greek mythology is a reality and goes to Camp Half-Blood where he will be able to cultivate his fighting skills and meet others as he, for example Annabeth Chase daughter of Athena and Grover descendant of a satyr. With them he will live great adventures that lead him to meet Medusa, Minotaur, Echidna and Chronos who intends to destroy the world.

So far it is unknown if any of those involved in the films will participate in the production of the series that will premiere on the Disney + streaming platform. But the best of this news comes when the creator states that he will be helping the team of the future series, so it is expected to be more faithful to the original work consisting of five books.

“For the past decade, you’ve worked hard to defend a faithful on-screen adaptation of Percy Jackson’s world. Some of you have even suggested it would be a great series for Disney +. We couldn’t agree more! We can’t say much more in this stage, but we are very excited about the idea of ​​a live-action series of the highest quality, following the original story of the five Percy Jackson books, starting with ‘The Lightning Thief’ in the first season. Please be assured that Becky and I will be involved in person in all aspects of the program, ”Rick Riordan mentioned on Twitter.