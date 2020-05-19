Juan Manuel Vázquez

In times of coronavirus, sport looks bleak. Not only because of global inactivity, but because the only possibility of return is anticipated without its natural fuel: the public in the stands. A condition that puts certain shows whose main source of income is a box office, as explained by Othón Díaz, executive president of Red Devils of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB).

Without an audience, it’s impossible to think about the start of the Mexican baseball season, Díaz says.

If the return of the Bundesliga caused mixed feelings over the weekend, on the one hand, to see a live competition again in these days of confinement, at the same time the strangeness of the empty and silent stadiums was lamented. Díaz had both feelings, but above all he felt concern, because in Mexican baseball there are no other sources of financing.

Unlike other sports, in baseball we do not have significant income from sponsorships or television, since in many cases it is not even charged for transmission, he adds; the subsistence of this sport is directly linked to the amount of tickets and consumption within the stadiums. Such a scenario would place many teams in unsustainable situations.

In addition to the protocol that exhibited the return of the Bundesliga, where not only habitual behaviors were modified and sanitary measures were included, the work carried out in this regard by the United States Major League Baseball was also made known, which predictably also They will be a reference for the LMB.

We are closely following the measures implemented by other sports in the world and, of course, the Major Leagues, adds Díaz; But our main reference will depend on what the authorities in Mexico define; Until we have those recommendations, we can move towards a possible start date for the season.

Differentiated return

For now, they are waiting for the evolution of the pandemic in Mexico and for the response of both federal and local authorities. Although they remain reserved, they acknowledge that they are also concerned about another challenge when it is possible to return to a certain controlled activity in some regions as opposed to others.

The LMB is disputed in several cities of our country, he exposes; If the return to activity system is conditioned in different ways in the Republic, in some cities it is, while in others it will be impossible, since it places us in front of a very complicated challenge where we still have no answer.

If the protocol will include new codes of behavior during training and games, medical checks and isolation of the teams, it is still too early to overtake, Díaz said. The only thing that is certain is that the LMB suffered a very strong blow with the pandemic and that it affects not only the teams as a shock wave, but also reaches all the people who link their ways of earning a living around the game of the ball.

