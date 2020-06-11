The President of the Mexican Baseball League, Horacio de la Vega, assured that the only option for the 2020 season of the circuit to be carried out is for it to be with the public, even if it is shorter by COVID-19.

“We are not going to play behind closed doors, it is a determination; the only possibility is to do it behind closed doors with the capacity allowed,” he said.

De la Vega explained that he hopes to start the season on August 7 to end on November 10 with a 48-game campaign for each team in the regular phase, but that will depend on how the pandemic that registers 124,301 cases of contagion in Mexico and 14,649 deaths.

“We are subject to what the federal authority and the local governments of each state in which we have equipment indicate,” he added.

Mexico is at a red light of the pandemic, that is, at its maximum level of exposure and contagion. If it doesn’t improve to yellow or green to allow baseball to be played in stadiums, the League will desist from celebrating the season.

The hierarch of the summer baseball circuit accepted that after COVID-19 it will be necessary to change uses and customs of the game, such as spitting on the ground, something usual between pitches, or eating sunflower seeds.

“It will radically change the behavior of the players. There is a protocol that will imply changes, not only for the players, but also for the fans,” he said.

The Mexican Baseball League is one of the main summer circuits after the Major Leagues. Every year Dominicans, Venezuelans, Cubans, Puerto Ricans, Panamanians, Colombians and figures from other Latin American nations lead the teams alongside Americans.

If the risks of contagion from the coronavirus decrease and the 2020 championship can be held, it will take place in an environment of expectations after Mexico qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last year in which it will have the possibility of entering the medal contest after be third in Premier 12 ahead of the United States, Canada, Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Cuba.

TECHNOLOGY

De La Vega considered that in the short term the league has three priorities, related to what the manager calls governance, with commercialization and with the improvement of technology.

In the first aspect, regulations and statutes that have not been modified in some cases 30 years ago will be updated; in the second, a commercialization and marketing program will be launched to exploit the potential on television.

“There is a great possibility of growth and that the League becomes economically stronger,” he said.

The other edge to develop is related to the introduction of radars and tools to measure speed and direction of shots and analyze statistics, which will help establish the real value of the players in the market and make television broadcasts more attractive.

Last year the Mexican League was won by the Acereros de Monclova, representatives of the Northern Zone, who beat the Lions of Yucatan in the final, who still have various elements from the Algodoneros del Unión Laguna.

16

TEAMS

They make up the circuit that is divided into two zones, the north and the south, with 8 in each one.

48

Games

are the ones that are scheduled in case the official campaign is authorized.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad