Five months after Alex Cora lost his position as the ninth driver for the Boston Red Sox, rumors continue that he could return to that team.

The Puerto Rican was removed from office in January, after his ties to signal theft were discovered when he belonged to the Houston Astros, and he was suspended for a year from the Major Leagues.

But the sanction does not stop rumors of a possible return to the Red Sox once their ban ends. During a Twitter exchange with a fan on Friday, Cora hinted that he may have ended his pilot activities. But his comments leave any possibility open. The fan asked him if his days were over

As a pilot, Cora replied, “Maybe I want to do something else.”

Cora led the Red Sox to 192 wins in his two seasons with the club, as well as the 2018 World Series championship.

Under his supervision, the 2018 Red Sox had allegedly stolen signals, although the investigation of the Major Leagues discovered that the Puerto Rican was not aware of what was happening.

Boston initially replaced Cora with Ron Roenicke, whom they named acting pilot, which immediately fueled speculation that Cora could be rehired. However, Roenicke’s provisional tag was removed last month, and his contract expires at the end of the season.

Although the Red Sox have already stated that they have no plans to rehire Cora, President Sam Kennedy said he is “a great believer in second chances.”

“I understand why people are asking that question (about Cora’s return),” Boston Baseball Chief Chaim Bloom told the “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” podcast on WEEI 93.7 FM sports radio station the week. pass.

