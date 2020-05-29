After postponing its inauguration due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) announced on Thursday that it will start a shortened campaign in the first week of August and that it plans to do so with the public in the stands, although it expects the approval of the health authorities.

The summer ball circuit was scheduled to start the season on April 6 and was preparing to complete a schedule of 102 matches that would end in the first days of September.

The LMB announced that the new tournament will be 48 games per team and will start on Friday, August 7. The series for the championship will start on Monday, November 2.

In addition to the summer campaign, Mexico has a winter circuit known as the Pacific League that will start in October. This last one is the contest that distributes a ticket to participate in the Caribbean Series.

“The Mexican Baseball League and its clubs are in the best disposition, enthusiasm and optimism to carry out the 2020 season for the benefit of players, fans and all those who make up the baseball industry in our country, as long as the conditions exist conducive to carrying out a season with the public in the stands, ”the agency said in a statement.

In addition, the LMB asserted that it has developed a reactivation plan “that focuses on the safety and health of fans, players and all the actors involved in the daily development of the game.”

“This plan was based on guidelines from other sports leagues worldwide, as well as health prevention guidelines made by different institutions; likewise, the plan is being supervised by the federal health authorities, ”the statement added.

Mexico is going through the worst moment of the coronavirus pandemic. As of Wednesday night, the country exceeded 78,000 infected with at least 8,597 deaths.

However, federal health authorities will allow the reopening of certain economic activities, such as the automotive, mining and construction industries, in all 31 states and the country’s capital starting Monday. The reopening process will be governed by a four-color traffic light to determine what is allowed and what is not.

Mexico City recently announced that it will allow sporting events, but without an audience on the stands.

According to the Mexican League, its members ruled out that possibility.

The soccer league ended the Clausura 2020 tournament last week without crowning a champion. He plans to return without fans in late July, with Opening 2020.

But unlike soccer, summer baseball in Mexico does not receive a very high income from television rights and the profits of the 16 teams depend 70% on the income from the box office, parking lots and the sale of food and souvenirs in stadiums.

“That puts us in a complicated situation, to visualize a scenario with a season behind closed doors because the economic flows of the league would not give us today,” said circuit president Horacio de La Vega.

Although its schedule depends on the approval of the health authorities, with the announcement the LMB becomes the first professional sports organization in the country to announce a date to restart its season.

Nor has the National Basketball League announced when it would start.

Although soccer is the most popular sport in Mexico, baseball has a large number of followers in different areas of the country, whose president Andrés Manuel López Obrador launched an ambitious program with federal resources to try to enable him to compete for first place.

López Obrador is a fervent baseball fan.

“We will be attentive to the evolution of the pandemic at the state and federal levels, as well as the decisions and guidelines of both levels of government, so that the conditions allow us to carry out the 2020 season as we have planned it,” stressed the LMB.