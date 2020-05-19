The peppery player of the Cibaña Eagles, Ronny Rodríguez, stated that he will be uniformed with the team for the 2020-2021 season, if he manages to combine the opportunity to spend time with his family in the winter and points out that the passion he feels is not in doubt. by the eaglet team, with which he identifies as a child.

Speaking in an “Live” of Instagram with the sports reporter Raquel Infante, Rodríguez said on Sunday night that “I took the initiative to announce that I was temporarily retiring because I have the need to dedicate time to the family”,

“I spend all year playing in the United States and then I work in the Dominican Republic and I need to warm my parents up, spend time with them,” he said later.

However, Ronny, who is nicknamed “El Felino”, assured that he has already had conversations with the eaglet captain Juan Carlos Pérez and knows that later on he will have to speak with Ángel Ovalles, the general manager of the yellows.

“I am going to get uniformed in one of the stages of the tournament I have no doubts about that, but I want to have my family with me for at least 20 days, since I solve that, I enter, because you know what I like to play with the Eagles” assured

He indicated that he regrets that his mother has never seen him play in this country, because she resides in the United States. “I want him to at least come see me play and then we leave the game, we go to dinner and in the end we return to the family home to sleep in a family atmosphere, I miss that.”

Rodriguez has become a fan idol for his dedicated game, adding versatility and good defense to a timely hitting that stays on all the way.

That is why when the campaign ended for the Eagles in the historic two-day match with Licey, his subsequent declaration that he would withdraw from the Creole ball, has kept the fans in suspense, who last night began to receive new signals from the player.

Ronny has already tested his quality in the big leagues with the Detroit Tigers and this year he moved on to the Milwaukee Brewers, with whom he has been unable to start due to the Coronavirus endemic.

He is currently in Santo Domingo, where he maintains religious training to stay in shape, for when the call of the Milwaukee Brewers organization occurs to return to action.

