Baseball pre-Olympic: Cuban player fled the concentration with his country as soon as he arrived in Florida



Cuban experts affirm that the second baseman has great qualities to play in the MLB.

It is no longer strange the stories of athletes who go to another country to compete and flee their hotels to stay in the nation. This was the case with Cesar Prieto, player of the national team of Cuba that he was going to dispute the Baseball pre-olympic in Florida.

The Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) was in charge of confirming the news through a statement released on social networks. However, the federative entity criticized with strong words the action of the young second baseman.

“Your decision, contrary to the commitment made with the people and the team, has generated repudiation among his colleagues and other members of the delegation. Willing to overcome the logical impact of an event beyond the majority will of be faithful to the homeland and the mission with which we travel to the event”Said the statement.

The 22-year-old player reportedly escaped just after he and his delegation arrived at the hotel in Florida. Pietro would have gotten off the bus and then took a car that was waiting for him right at the place.

Cuban portals claim that the young second baseman had shown great talent on the diamond. Prieto played the 2019 Pan American Games. In that tournament he managed to obtain an average of .438 with the wood. Even, Prieto had been signed by Olmecas de Tabasco of the Mexican Baseball League, but after his escape into the United States, there is no certainty that he can play in the Aztec ball.

Finally, the 26 remaining players will represent Cuba in the Pre-Olympic in search of the only ticket to the Tokyo Olympics that delivers the tournament. Cuba must dispute its pass against the representatives of Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Canada, Puerto Rico, United States, Nicaragua and Colombia.

Just the championship will deliver the pass to the Olympic tournament. The runner-up of the Miami tournament will have another chance to get his pass in the last knockout phase that will be played in Mexico.

