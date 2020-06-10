Major League Baseball players remained extremely distant from the teams in economic terms, presenting their latest proposal to kick off the postponed season for the coronavirus.

In that new offering, the players insisted on receiving their full and prorated salaries, although they agreed to cut the regular season to 89 games.

The proposal presented by the players union was delivered electronically to the Major League Baseball office on Tuesday afternoon, without a negotiating session.

The details of the offer were shared with The Associated Press by two people close to the negotiations, who asked to remain anonymous because they are not authorized to make announcements about the negotiation.

The older ones gave no indication that the proposal was considered productive, although they did not comment. They have warned that, if there is no agreement, they will go ahead with an abbreviated schedule, perhaps 50 games.

The players submitted their offer a day after Major League Baseball cut the proposed schedule from 82 to 76 games. Normally, a regular campaign consists of 162 matches.

The union proposed that the regular season begin on July 10 and end on October 11, the day before a seventh game in the NBA Finals would take place.

The players accepted the Major League plan to expand the playoffs, from 10 teams to even 16.

However, if Major League Baseball announces a schedule without an agreement, they could not alter the format established for the postseason.

With the guild plan, the World Series would conclude between mid and late November. The players said they would then accept the majors’ proposal to move postseason matches to neutral venues.

The clubs have expressed fear of the possibility of a second wave of the coronavirus, and do not want to extend the World Series beyond October. Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem told the union that a 76-game schedule could not be met unless players agreed to it by Wednesday.

For their part, the players emphasize that they must receive their full and prorated wages, as specified on March 26, in an agreement between the parties. That deal gave players time-of-service compensation in the event that not a single game is played this year, along with a $ 170 million salary advance.

According to the majors, since the season will likely take place in parks with no spectators, the lack of box office revenue will result in a loss of $ 640,000 for each additional encounter that takes place. The union has questioned the veracity of that figure.

The major league proposal guarantees players 50% of the prorated wages and another 20% if the postseason is completed. The clubs would finance a $ 50 million fund to be distributed among the players who play the postseason, even if tickets for the games are not sold.

Also, the older ones would forgive 20% of the salary advance.

The players were planning to raise some $ 4 billion this year, before the season opener, scheduled for March 26, was postponed by the pandemic. The union’s initial financial proposal, presented on May 31, included a 114-game calendar, which would run until October, as well as wages totaling $ 2.8 billion.

The shorter schedule in the new plan reduced the amount to about 2.2 billion.

The offer presented by the majors on Monday reached almost $ 1.3 billion in wages, but only $ 1 billion would be guaranteed.

The rest depends on the completion of the postseason.

Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole, the highest-paid baseball players, with wages of $ 36 million, would receive $ 19,777,778 each under the union plan. The majors offer would guarantee everyone $ 8,723,967, with the opportunity to increase the number to 12,190,633 if the playoffs are completed.

A player earning the $ 563,500 minimum wage would get $ 309,577 under the union plan, and $ 244,492 under the Major League Baseball proposal.

Those who obtain a million dollars – almost half of the players currently active – would receive 549,383 dollars under the union proposal and up to 389,496 with the major formula.

A 50-game schedule with prorated salaries would total just over 1.2 billion, leaving Cole and Trout at $ 11,111,111 each.