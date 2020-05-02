Santo Domingo (CNN Spanish) – Baseball player David Ortiz, “Big Papi,” a former Boston Red Sox star, is recovering from surgery after being shot in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, according to Félix Durán Mejía, spokesman for the Dominican National Police.

Durán Mejía told CNN that Ortiz was shot in the back in “an incident that took place at the Dial nightclub in Santo Domingo.” According to Durán Mejía, Ortiz was shot by a motorcyclist who approached him directly.

Durán Mejía said that when Ortiz was shot “the bullet went through his stomach.” Ortiz is in stable condition and “out of danger” after undergoing surgery, Durán Mejía said.

Ortiz’s father, Leo Ortiz, told reporters: “Now he is resting. It is stable. ”

Another person, television presenter Jhoel López, who was with Ortiz, was also shot, according to his wife Liza Blanco.

Blanco told the media outside the hospital that López did not need surgery. The bullet entered and left his body.

“They were both on their backs. It was very fast. He doesn’t remember much because he was also in shock from the gunshot wound, “Blanco told reporters in Spanish. “But thank God he’s stable and that’s all I wanted to say and thanks again for your concern and for being patient.”

Suspects in custody

Several people have been detained in connection with the shooting, Durán Mejía said. It is unclear if the motorcyclist is in custody.

One of the suspects believed to be involved in the shooting is being treated at a local hospital in the Dominican Republic, the Dominican Health Service (SNS) said in a statement.

The suspect, according to the statement, was hit and attacked by pedestrians immediately after Ortiz was shot.

Ortiz, also known as “Big Papi,” was born in Santo Domingo and made his Major League Baseball debut in 1997, according to the MLB website.

The legendary baseball player played 20 seasons before retiring in 2016, according to the MLB. His first six seasons he played with the Minnesota Twins, and the rest of his career with the Boston Red Sox.

Ortiz was a 10-time All Star and three-time World Series champion, according to the MLB.

The sports world reacts

The Boston Red Sox released a statement early Monday saying they offered the Ortiz family the resources they may need during their recovery.

Professional athletes sent prayers and good wishes on Sunday night.

“It is crazy to hear what happened to David Ortiz. This shows that anyone can be in danger at any time, regardless of status. Get well soon, Big Daddy. I pray for you, ”said Nestor Cortés, a pitcher for the New York Yankees.

Eagerly awaiting more news. Meanwhile, we only pray for @davidortiz, Tiffany, and their family, ”Alex Rodriguez, a former New York Yankees star, said on Twitter.

MLB also tweeted to offer their support.

“Our thoughts are with David Ortiz, who is reportedly hospitalized after being shot in his hometown of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic,” the league’s tweet said.

CNN’s Kay Guerrero and Hollie Silverman in Atlanta contributed to this report.

.