Major League Baseball will somewhat resemble high school baseball this year, due to protocols for dealing with the new coronavirus.

Players will be urged not to shower in the parks, who will probably have to arrive with their uniforms on, as they did when they were teenagers.

Team personnel will be prohibited from eating in restaurants during tours.

And even the Phillie Fnatic and Mr. Met will be banned from the field, along with all other pets.

The traditional exchange of cards with the line-ups will be conspicuous by their absence, as will slapping, punching, and bat boys, according to a 67-page draft put out by the Major Leagues as an Operations Manual for 2020.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the document, sent on Friday to the various clubs. The parameters, originally reported by . site, are still under negotiation with the players union.

Teams may counter 50 players each under this plan. The active number for each game is still negotiated.

It is forbidden to spit, carry large containers of water, use the sauna, steam bath, pool or cryotherapy chamber.

The use of batting cages in indoor spaces will be discouraged. Instead, the use of batting gloves will be recommended.

In batting practice, pitchers would wear face masks. The phones in the dugout should be disinfected after each use. Players may not touch their faces to send signals, nor may they put their fingers in their mouths.

Teams are encouraged to hold their meetings outdoors and with separated players at a safe distance.

The clubs were given the opportunity to make their own suggestions no later than May 22. The protocols were written by Patrick Houlihan, Bryan Seeley and Chris Young, vice presidents of the Major Leagues. Young was a pitcher and retired after the 2017 season.

The protocols include details of the tests that the team’s staff must undergo, divided into three levels. All other people will be prohibited from entering the caves or the terrain.

Empty seats in the stadiums near the booth can be used to ensure that players keep the proper distance, according to diagrams in the manual. The next day’s opener may not sit in the dogout.

Likewise, all should be kept properly separated during the performance of the National Anthem and the song “God Bless America”.

The protocol would encourage defensive players, “to retreat several steps from the runner who is on the bases” between each pitch. First and third base coaches will not be allowed to approach runners or umpires.

Players are prohibited from talking closely with their opponents.

Managers and coaches should wear masks when in caves. When traveling, all equipment, including players, must wear personal protective equipment, on buses and on flights.

No one will be able to visit a restaurant when the team is on tour, not even the hotels, which will also be prohibited from entering the gym.

“We emphasize that this is a first draft, and there will be several rounds of changes as we gather feedback and suggestions from the clues, the players association, players and government officials,” Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem said in an email addressed to owners. , presidents, CEOs and general managers of the teams, along with the protocols.

.