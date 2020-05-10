The big leagues will cut their amateur draft from 40 rounds to five this year, a move that would save teams about $ 30 million.

The clubs acquired the ability to cut the draft as part of an agreement reached March 26 with the players’ union. Major League Baseball plans to announce next week its decision to make the cut to the minimum allowed, a person familiar with the measure said.

The source spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the decision has not yet been announced.

There will be only 160 players recruited, the least number by far since 1965, when the annual team began. The combined value of the allotments for covenant signing bonuses is $ 235,906,800.

$ 29,578,100 has been removed from that amount.

The teams adopted this measure since the season is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Baseball seeks to cut expenses to deal with lost income.

“Particularly given the minimal economic impact on what is already a cheap acquisition cost, this strategy is clearly short-sighted,” said agent Jeff Berry, co-director of the CAA Baseball organization. “Dramatically reducing talent opportunity and allocations affects growth and diversity at all levels, and is truly self-inflicted sabotage of the sport’s health and popularity in the long term.”

The draft start date remains June 10. The deadline to sign the agreements could be postponed from July 10 to August 1, said the person close to the decisions.

The draft would be shortened from three days to two.

As part of the union deal, the values ​​assigned to determine signing bonuses will continue at 2019 levels. Players who are not drafted in the draft will be limited to bonuses of $ 20,000 or less by the firm.

This could lead to more high school students preferring to attend college. And since the NCAA sets a limit of 11.7 baseball scholarships, the change would lead to more prospects attending vocational counseling postsecondary.

“You can’t afford a life when you sign for $ 20,000 in the minor leagues,” said agent Scott Boras. “They could also be developed in the university to be chosen in the first round, which is the category we are looking for. So this gives you more opportunity to have first-round people. “

