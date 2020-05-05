The establishment of free agency in Dominican winter baseball is practically a fact, an aspiration that was raised in recent months by the Dominican Federation of Professional Players.

Erick Almonte, president of Fenapepro, had launched the idea 4 months ago and said that it would be the main point in the discussion of a new collective agreement between the organization and the Dominican baseball league, made up of six clubs.

Yesterday, the committees discussing the pact had a new meeting and have coinciding points for free agency.

“At the point of free agency there have been coincidences, both parties have approved the implementation of free agency, and later, at the time of the agreement there will be specifications. But, basically, free agency is approved, “Vitelio Mejía, president of Lidom told Listin.

“Today’s meeting was held in a climate of harmony and respect, as has always been the relationship between Lidom and Fenapepro. Both commissions will continue to work on fine-tuning the topics discussed,” added Mejía.

“It is approved, although there are details to approve,” said Almonte, in a statement to Listin Diario.

The Lidom commission that discusses the collective agreement is made up of Vitelio himself and Winston –Chilote-Llenas, one of its directors or vice-presidents. For the Fenapepro the lawyers Francisco Lapouble, Carolina Morales and Felix Luzon. There is no active player in the discussions.

Both were asked in how many years free agency is intended, but the answer was imprecise. It is tied to the final terms of the agreement.

Another of the relevant points raised by the Federation is to increase from 200 thousand dollars to 300 thousand the contribution that Lidom makes each year to the players’ union. Also, an improvement in the physical plant of all the stadiums, especially in the visitors club house.

Commissioners will possibly meet next week and Almonte is not participating.

