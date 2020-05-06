Héctor J. Cruz

The eventual arrival of free agency in Dominican baseball generates positive opinions in the sector.

Listin Diario consulted yesterday with team managers, former players and managers on the subject, and the general opinion is that they all agree, although they expose concepts of conditioning and which path should be taken.

Participating in the response were Domingo Pichardo, president of the Licey, Raymond Abreu, manager of the Toros del Este, José Gómez, manager of the Escogido, José Serra, of the baseball operations corps of the Gigantes del Cibao, Miguel Batista, former MLB player. and Lidom Y Ramón Peña, a longtime scout and manager of several teams in the league.

DR. DOMINGO PICHARDO, PRESIDENT LICEY: “As I said in an interview on your program, I think that free agency, as stipulated in the proposal, is beneficial for the BB of our country, considering that the 1st. Option on the player will always be the team to which it belongs and at the same time it benefits the player who, after finishing the time stipulated in the agreement, if his team is not interested, will have the option to negotiate with any of the others at his convenience. the proposals received, it is assumed that after reaching an agreement this point must be implemented in 2 years and the player must have played at least 8 seasons to be eligible for free agency, this point is controversial since there are players who spend years without participating in our BB and a clause must be sought to protect the team in cases like this. ”

RAYMOND ABREU, TOROS: “I agree with free agency, it’s only fair for the players and therefore that could benefit not only them but the league in general *. I think that this season will be atypical and we still don’t know how long it will be, perhaps the best thing would be to start from next year. But the important thing is that there is consensus and that what most think is most convenient will be done *. * I think here it could be something similar to the big leagues, 6 years of ownership over a player, but always taking into account a combination of years and playing time. The player who plays every season at LIDOM should have a faster path to free agency than the one who, for various reasons, never or rarely participates in the league. ”

JOSÉ GÓMEZ, CHOSEN: “I understand that it is a situation that was inevitable due to the way the league has evolved, I think that in the medium term it will not affect the competitiveness of the league, but it will force teams to work harder and plan with respect to your personal BASEBALL decisions. I understand that you can start right away with a reserve list limit, simply unprotected players would be the first free agents. I do believe that a grace period should be established so that one can also be a free agent for service time.

I think the time of being consensus before the player cannot be protected is a topic for discussion between Lidom and Fenapepro, the time of MLB or around that time seems prudent to me.

RAMÓN PEÑA, SCOUT: “There is no reason why a player who does not receive a penny at the time of his signature has to belong for life to a team that selected him in a draw. I think the player has the right to play wherever he wants. I agree that they become free agents. I think they should start now, the faster the better … In the Major Leagues it has been 7 years that a player has to belong to his team before declaring himself a free agent. Five years is enough in this league. “

MIGUEL BATISTA: “Yes, I agree with free agency, because I believe that the player, like every worker, has the right at some point to be able to decide for whom he wants to work, no matter what reasons he may have. It is something that should be brought to the negotiating table. My experience in the union has shown me that there are many factors to take into account and one of those things is who can qualify for free agency and under what conditions of service. ”

JOSÉ SERRA: -“I agree. I think the player should have a point where he can choose where to play. I think that two years gives time for all the points to be clarified and nobody is harmed. 3rd.- I think that here it should not be for years, here it should be exhausted turns and innings thrown. The players belong to the MLB teams and for that reason they must play years after years there and that is why the 6 years for free agency is something that both parties could see without advantage for anyone. While here they play if they want. “

Apparent consensus vice

Foreseeable.

Fenapepro and Lidom have expressed a previous agreement to approve free agency, as part of the signing of a new collective agreement.

Prudence.

Junior Noboa, manager of the Licey, abstained on the premise that he is part of the Lidom commission that discusses the terms of a new

Silence.

Angel Ovalles, manager of the Aguilao, did not want to speak, nor was there a response from the Oriental Stars.

