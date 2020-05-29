Former Major League Baseball player David Ortiz had nothing but praise to talk about Manny Ramírez, referring to him as one of the best experiences he had during his illustrious 20-year career.

“I can tell you right now the three best things that have happened to me in my career. Without a doubt go to play in Boston, the second is to be blessed by God, and the third is to have played with this guy (Manny), ”Ortiz said during an interview with Gradum Baseball.

Ortiz also rated his former teammate as the best right-handed hitter he has ever seen play, calling him a genius and praising his mental readiness when hitting.

Specifically, the “Big Daddy” highlighted Ramírez’s attitude towards the game, which many called carefree and indifferent under the popular saying of “Manny being Manny”, saying that not being angry always helped him at the plate.

He explained that if they saw Ramírez smiling after striking out, it is for a simple reason: he already knows the pitches he will face in his next turn.

As proof of the above David said that during a game in which Manny struck out with the bases loaded without outs in the first inning, and that when all his teammates expected him to be upset, Ramírez just sat quietly to talk about cars with him.

“On his second at-bat, with a man at first, he put her on the road. At the same pitch with which he struck out the first time, “Ortiz concluded.

For his part, Manny summarized his approach in a simple way: tomorrow is another day. He said that if he failed every turn in the game, he was aware that there were more games to play.

Boston, along with New York, are cities famous for the journalistic scrutiny of baseball and many star players suffer under the scrutiny of many reporters, the most recent case being David Price.

Ortiz admitted that it is quite difficult to deal with reporters from that city, and compared them to those from Minnesota, expressing that they are limited to doing their job without judging the decisions of the players.

According to David, the difference is that journalists who cover redheads are usually fans, so they take coverage more seriously than other press groups.

Manny, on his own admission, never got on well with the Boston press and during the interview confirmed a rumor that he had two locker rooms while serving with the Red Sox, one with the players and one with the coaches, in the back of the clubhouse. .

The latter used it when he did not want to speak to journalists, since it was closer to the Fenway Park exit, and allowed him to escape easier.

However, Ramírez argued that he did not purposely treat journalists badly, but that press conferences were not his forte, and that he did not like to do them due to their timid nature.

“It cost me at least two MVP (Most Valuable Player),” Ramírez said with a laugh about his poor relationship with the press.

“I am very proud of what I do”

Regarding his retirement, Ortiz assured that he could have played another season, since when he announced his retirement he still had another year left on his contract, but he did not do it out of respect for the fans and himself.

“I am very proud of what I do. I know the fans were paying for their tickets to see me hit, so I would never go out there and not give 100%, and that’s how I felt in 2016, I was in a lot of pain and I knew I couldn’t continue giving fans what they expected from me, ”he said.