The death of Carlos Aranda by Covid-19 and the serious state of health experienced by the Cardoze, Norman and their son of the same name, both with coronaviruses, added to the reality of the country, left the Baseball Commission with no other option to extend the suspension until June 26 of the Germán Pomares National Championship, scheduled to restart on the 5th with the tiebreaker series.

These events of the last two weeks changed the speech of the representatives of the teams on May 28 because they almost unanimously requested that the resumption of the Championship be extended. That day the members of the Baseball Commission only listened and were left to give their response. The final decision, which was the most sensible, was made this Saturday morning with a brief statement.

The Commission does not mention that due to the teams’ request, prompted by fear of Covid-19 infections, they made the decision to postpone the Championship, that this new postponement will accumulate 35 days of inactivity. The statement refers only to the sports and technical part of the tiebreak series between San Fernando, Jinotega and Matagalpa to define the qualifiers for the playoffs or quarterfinals.

In the first stage the three teams were in different groups and did not face each other, while in the second stage only the series had been played: Jinotega vs. Masaya and Masaya vs. Matagalpa. The Mists defeated the masayas and these the Indians. The Matagalpa crossing vs. Jinotega was not given.

The press release indicates that the three teams will face each other from June 26 at the Dennis Martínez National Stadium. The first series will be that day between Matagalpa and Jinotega at 2:00 p.m. On Saturday 27 Masaya and Matagalpa will face. If necessary, the next day, Jinotega will play against Masaya.

“If the triple tie persists, the simple tie, difference in runs scored and allowed in the round robin games of the triple tie will apply. The team that presents the best balance classifies the Playoffs, ”the statement clarifies.