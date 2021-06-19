Today Saturday, June 19, those selected from Mexico Y Dominican Republic from baseball are measured in a preparation game at the Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium in Mexico City and here you can listen and see it live starting at 4:00 in the afternoon (16:00 in Mexico time) and 5:00 in the afternoon (17:00 in the Dominican Republic).

HERE THE LIVE VIDEO:

Mexico

The team of Mexico He is already qualified for the Olympic Games but these games will be part of the preparation for Tokyo. In order to today the Mexican starter is yet to be announced.

Dominican Republic

The team of Dominican Republic will have this game as a blank before the playoff in Puebla and for today your starting pitcher will be Lisalverto Bonilla.

Here is the lineup:

Lineup for our exhibition game today at 5:00 PM against Mexico. Broadcast by Sports Vision Channel 35 and by ESPN 3. # ArribaRD🇩🇴 #RoadToTokyo pic.twitter.com/ztzfYAO3v2 – ProbeisbolRD (@probeisbolrd) June 19, 2021

Baseball 2021 Live: Mexico Vs Dominican Republic – Preparation game

Here you can hear and see live the play Come in Mexico Y Dominican Republic from 4:00 in the afternoon (16:00 in Mexico time) and 5:00 in the afternoon (17:00 in the Dominican Republic).