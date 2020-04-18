Many fans complained during the past year and the beginning of this season that Corinthians was not able to produce offensively as it should. The solution, however, may lie within the club’s own base. Midfielder Matheus Araújo, just 17 years old and constantly called up by the category selection, believes he could fit into the game plan proposed by Tiago Nunes in the main team.

Young man is constantly called up for the Brazilian Under-17 Team (Photo: Reproduction)

– I think that my role and my way of playing are very adapted to the style that Corinthians acts today. Fast, positioning, where even the socks arrive enough to finish. I think it would fit me well – he analyzed.

The player has a contract with alvinegro until 2022, with a rescission fine of 50 million euros (R $ 286 million, at the current price), in renovation carried out in June last year. He arrived at the club from União Barbarense and soon became one of the team’s promises, but he says he doesn’t care about that kind of collection. With each step we take, the pressure and the pressure will be greater, but I trust my football a lot and I try to take it in the best possible way. I am preparing to face the new challenges and, therefore, I support this weight.

Speaking of preparation, despite the stoppage of competitions due to the coronavirus, Matheus not only practices the work given by Corinthians, but also performs his own individual exercises at home and said that he sees this moment as a phase of improvement.

– I have trained, I have been practicing physical activity every day. I always prepare to be ready as soon as football returns and play at a high level to pursue my dream of playing professionally. I am trying to take this in the best possible way so that when I get back I am ready to face any situation.

Corinthians has not played since March 15, when they drew 1-1 with Ituano. Since then, the club has given its athletes a vacation until the end of April due to the pandemic. For Matheus, in addition to the athletes improving themselves physically, it is also a chance for the team to organize itself.

– (The coronavirus) It ends up disturbing the physical part, but we managed to adjust the errors of the mental part. It is a time to renovate, as if it were a house, it is time to fix things and know how to use the time – finished.

