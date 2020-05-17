In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grêmio was one of the first Brazilian clubs to gather athletes, in person, and return to physical training at the Luiz Carvalho CT. Meanwhile, the transition group continues with daily videoconference meetings.

Defender of the sub-23 team, Emanuel Leone says that the club from Rio de Janeiro gives confidence to the athletes in a possible return of the category to the lawns.

– The club passes all security to return to training. For now we are still training by videoconference, but seeing the routine of the professional, who are following all health protocols, everything to preserve the health of everyone who is going to work in the CT. The anxiety to be able to return to the normal routine is very great, to go there, see the teammates, have that review, the ball training, the game to be played. But the most important thing is to come back even with the restrictions that have to be made to go back to the routine – he said.

The professional team continues the training routine with a protective mask and respecting the distance since the beginning of the last week, following the respective health protocols of both the World Health Organization (WHO) and those reinforced by state decree issued with the consent of the Governor from Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite.

Defender Rafael Costa, of the U-20 squad, comes from an injury that took him off the pitch for a while and said he was improving his skills during this break.

– It was in the past individual training before we returned to our homes, as strength and caloric expenditure. I follow the club schedule daily, from Monday to Saturday, and on Sunday I rest. I am taking the opportunity to improve some resources and further develop my football as the pandemic passes – he said.

