The recovery from the economic crisis by the Covid-19 will take at least 4 years, so that economically the six-year term has been lost, Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base, assured in a videoconference.

“Gross fixed investment will continue to decline and consumption will also. So the recovery will take at least 4 years to recover the level of GDP that was before the crisis. We believe that if the recovery lasts 4 years, at least you are already at the end of the six-year period without growth, “he said.

According to Banco Base estimates, this year the economy will fall 8 percent, with a recovery in 2021 of just 1.5 percent. Due to the current government’s public policies, the economy will hardly grow above 2 percent in the medium term, Siller warned.





“The application of non-orthodox public policies such as consultations makes trust affect even more.

“In addition, the underexercise of spending by austerity makes the government, which is responsible for generating more confidence and growth, stop it even more,” he said.

He anticipated that this year at least one million jobs will be lost with a recovery of only 350,000 in 2021.

The jobs that have been lost so far are those of the least qualified and lowest-paid personnel in the tourism, food preparation, general services and construction sectors.

However, the disappearance of jobs with higher wages is expected to begin in the coming months.

If the economic recovery takes 4 years, it would take employment to recover even more. This is aggravated by young people entering the labor market.

“Likewise, as the crisis deepens and jobs are lost, when they recover, it will hardly be done with the same salary,” he explained.

He reiterated that an expansive fiscal policy is necessary to avoid the loss of more jobs, which can be done by taking the credit line of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This could mean that only 700,000 jobs are lost in the year and that their recovery is faster, Siller estimated.

“A policy should be made redirected to the most affected companies, with infrastructure projects not related to Dos Bocas and the Maya Train; that a New Deal rate be applied, so that the lost jobs were taken by the Government temporarily” he exemplified .

