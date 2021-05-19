Basconia triumph over Deusto (3-1)

05/19/2021 at 9:47 PM CEST

The Basconia got the last three points of the competition after beating the Deusto by 3-1 this Wednesday in the Artunduaga. The Basconia He faced the duel with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last match held against the Santutxu. On the visitors’ side, the Deusto had to settle for a 1-1 draw against him Anaitasuna FT. After the result obtained, the basalitarra set is fourth, while the Deusto he is second after the end of the match.

The first half of the game started in an excellent way for him Basconia, who opened the scoring with a goal from Uriarte in the 7th minute. Later on, the Basauritarra team scored, distancing themselves thanks to a goal from Goti at 15 minutes, ending the first period with a 2-0 in the light.

In the second half luck came for the Bilbao team, who cut differences in the light with a goal from Baroja in the 57th minute. The home side increased their advantage with a goal by Manex Asategi at 81 minutes, ending the established time with a final score of 3-1.

The referee showed a yellow card to Deusto (Martinez), while the home team did not see any.

With this result, the Basconia is left with 36 points and the Deusto with 42 points.