Bas Rutten on the McGregor-Poirier trilogy: “If he loses by knockout, it doesn’t matter that he has $ 200 million in the bank.”

Conor McGregor has everything set to face Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight at UFC 264

The Irish Fighter hopes to bury the ghosts of his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 last January when he faced “The Diamond” in a trilogy fight next weekend.

The fight between the two will be the star of the UFC 264 card, which will be held before a sold out in Las Vegas. The winner will face the newly crowned lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, for the 155-pound division title.

McGregor would be between a rock and a hard place, since a further loss, mostly by knockout, could spell the end of his lightweight title aspirations. The general opinion was that he was finished, when he was last knocked out by Poirier at UFC 257.

The UFC Hall of Famer, Bas Rutten, weighed in on what a loss would mean for McGregor. Rutten pointed out that another knockout loss would affect McGregor mentally, and all the money he had in the bank would be useless.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Rutten explained:

«It depends on how you lose. If he gets knocked out again, it won’t be good for him. But not only that, but it’s not going to be good for him mentally either. You can tell me whatever, “Oh no, I’ve got $ 200 million in the bank,” or whatever, never mind, you’re a fighter.. At the end of your career, you would rather have finished your career with a lot of wins than with a loss. We are just like that, because we always want to perform at the highest level. So I think that’s going to put a lot of pressure on him.

