Bas Rutten explains why he thinks McGregor would be very successful at welterweight

Conor McGregor has been actively training for his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The two will meet on July 10 in Las Vegas.

Both McGregor and Poirier will be eager to achieve victory and end up settling scores in the rivalry. With the title chance for the winner of the fight at stake, McGregor is hungrier than ever to get the best of the ‘Diamond’.

Notice

the Irish He has also spoken of his ambition to return to the welterweight division. if he can win.

During his welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, McGregor revealed that he felt too comfortable fighting in his natural weight class. Chances are high that he will move to the 170-pound division if he beats Poirier.

On the other hand, the former UFC heavyweight champion, Bas Rutten, spoke about the advantages that comes with McGregor fighting in the welterweight division.

Even though Conor McGregor has only fought two rivals in the welterweight division, speaking to Submission Radio, Rutten said:

«I think he will do well (at 170lbs) … If you fight at your natural weight, I have always said that you fight at your best.… You try to cut so much weight because then you think it makes you stronger, which it doesn’t. You take the water out of your system – the water you need the most in your body and you simply decide to dehydrate… So, fight in your own weight class, because it just makes you stronger… In the later rounds, he (McGregor) is getting tired… So I think that will also disappear once you fight closer to your weight class. »

Advertisement