UFC Hall of Fame member Bas Rutten would include Conor McGregor in his own MMA Mount Rushmore.

In mid-June, UFC President Dana White was asked who would be included in his Mount Rushmore MMA. White’s election left many MMA fans debating. The UFC chief chose Royce Gracie, Amanda Nunes, Jon Jones and Chuck Liddell. White admitted that he has gone back and forth with Liddell and Forrest Griffin.

Rutten appeared on MMAJunkie Radio and revealed her own MMA Mount Rushmore. Rutten chose Royce Gracie, Dana White, and said he would also put Chuck Liddell or Fedor Emelianenko there for his third selection. One option that could provoke the anger of some is Conor McGregor.

Rutten realizes that McGregor may not have the title defenses on his resume, but he feels that “The Notorious” has had a huge impact and that cannot be ignored.

“How many eyes did Conor McGregor put on MMA? Is he the best fighter losing by submission? No, it is not. He is a very good fighter, but only because of what he did and how much attention he brought to MMA.Do you deserve to be in it? Everyone is going to say, “You’re crazy.” But, seriously?”

McGregor claims to be withdrawn from the MMA competition. The former “champion-champion” of the UFC he is not satisfied with the UFC as he feels thate promotion continues in the opposite direction of your wishes.

He is also unhappy that the lightweight title unification fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje has been delayed until September. “The Notorious” he last fought in January 2020 when he beat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The welterweight fight topped UFC 246. It took only 40 seconds for McGregor to finish Cerrone through a TKO.