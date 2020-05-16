Former player Andrea Barzagli, eight-time champion of Italy with Juventus, He left this Thursday his role as a collaborator with coach Maurizio Sarri for family reasons, as he himself reported in a note on social networks.

“I have made a decision for my life. It was a decision made from the heart. I felt the need to live more with my family, who has silently accompanied me and supported my professional decisions. I decided to privilege, today, one family more than another, Juventus, to whom I will always be grateful, “Barzagli wrote on Instagram.

“My thoughts are for those who showed me their appreciation and closeness. The president (Andrea Agnelli), the coach (Maurizio Sarri), Fabio (Paratici, sports director) and Pavel (Nedved, vice president). People who contributed to my growth and who walked by my side, “he continued.

“The ‘thanks’ would be many. The colleagues, the fans, the professionals who work daily to make Juventus what it is. I summarize it all with a huge to the end Juventus force“he concluded.

Barzagli, world champion with Italy in 2006, retired from football last summer after winning his eighth Italian championship title and entered the coaching staff of coach Maurizio Sarri.

